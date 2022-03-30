THE first homes have been sold at a major housing development at a former steelworks site in Newport.

Plans to build 528 properties at the former Whiteheads Steelworks site have been in the pipeline for quite some time, with construction starting in February 2022.

And, the developers behind the scheme have wasted no time in marketing the site, which has been named Royal Victoria Court.

Just weeks after breaking ground, the first batch of new homes has already sold out.

The sale was opened up to 700 people who registered their interest in the development, and the first houses have been sold off-plan – meaning that they have been sold before they have even been built.

According to Lovell Homes, which is developing the Cardiff Road site, this method allows homeowners to “begin customising and adding personal touches before their home is complete.”

Continuing, they said that “subject to build stage, buyers can choose from a wide variety of standard finishes and upgrades to select from for every room of the property, including the kitchen, flooring, tiling and more.”

Gaynor Redmore, Sales Executive, and Tracy Edrop, Senior Sales Executive, at the Royal Victoria Court launch event

Another argument in favour of purchasing off-plan is that it locks the price in place, and future homeowners won’t end up paying more if prices go up down the line.

Once complete, Royal Victoria Court will consist of a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments – marketed at first time buyers, young families, and those looking to downsize.

Over the coming weeks, more information about the next sales event, which will include the development’s one and two bedroom apartments will be made available.

What has been said about the development latest?





Julie Bowen, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “We’re extremely excited to be sharing our highly-anticipated Royal Victoria Court development with homebuyers across the region, and we’re delighted at how popular the homes have been already.

“The launch was a huge success, and we’d like to thank all the property seekers who visited us over the weekend for their enthusiasm.

“The homes at this exciting new development are selling fast, so we’d encourage any keen purchasers to register their interest without delay, to avoid missing out on the next release.”

Everything we know about the Whiteheads development

Royal Victoria Court is being delivered by Lovell in partnership with Tirion Homes and with support from Welsh Government.

The development will consist of 528 properties, including 264 open market sale homes and 234 affordable homes for rent with Tirion Homes, alongside an additional 30 properties for low-cost home ownership through Melin Homes.

The former Whiteheads site in Newport

Selected properties at Royal Victoria Court up to the value of £250,000 will be available to purchase using the Government-backed Help to Buy – Wales scheme, meaning only a five per cent deposit is required.

The remaining amount is made up of a 75 per cent mortgage and a 20 per cent equity loan.

How did we get here?





The Royal Victoria Court site was, for a long time, the home of the Whiteheads Steelworks plant.

In 2005, the steelworks at the site closed, marking the end of an era, after nearly 100 years.

At its peak, around 2,000 people worked here.

An illustrated view of how the plans could look. Picture: Powell Dobson Architects/ The Urbanists

In September 2017, an outline planning application for a housing development here was approved, with work being carried out to get the industrial plot habitable for residents following thereafter.

Plans show that along with the properties, an eco-park, tree boulevard and series of open spaces will be created to ensure “a pleasant environment for future residents.”

Linking the site with the surrounding Pill, and wider Newport area, a pedestrian and cycle link is planned, along with three access points onto Mendalgief Road.

Access into the site will also be improved with an upgrade of Mendalgief Road.

More information about the development can be found online here.