PASSENGERS of Newport Bus services have been sharing their thoughts as a month-long free travel initiative comes to an end on Thursday, March 31.

Throughout March, all journeys on Newport Bus services have been free of charge in what was the second free-transport initiative in the city after it was trialled before Christmas last year.

The scheme falls under the remit of the Burns Report – which was commissioned to find alternatives to car travel in the South East corner of Wales, which covers Newport and the wider Gwent area, after the long-proposed M4 relief road was scrapped.

Ultimately, the aim of the report is to find alternatives to private car journeys on the congested M4, in a bid to prevent the looming climate emergency.

With the scheme set to end on Thursday, March 31, the Argus visited Newport Bus Station to ask passengers what difference free transport has made to them.

Nicole wasn't aware that bus travel was free in Newport throughout March.

Nicole Lewis-Hall, who travels into the city centre from Duffryn, said: “I didn’t even know it was free, this is my first time into the city for about a year.

“Yes, I think it should be continued, it definitely saves money. I think my fare is usually about £1.80 so every little helps doesn’t it especially with rising bills.”

However, Newport Bus driver Mohammad Iqbal he’d noticed a rise in anti-social behaviour since the introduction of free travel.

“I think too many kids have been taking the bus, making a mess and not giving up their seats to the elderly passengers,” Mr Iqbal said.

Newport bus station.

“As a driver it is frustrating as we can’t force them to give up their seat.”

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s a good idea with bills going up and it’s helpful for the youngsters going back and forth the city centre.”

Newport City Council and Newport Bus were both approached for comment.