A SOUTH Wales Camera Club member whose photography business has been voted as the best in Wales has encouraged others to follow their passions.

Steffi Andrews, from Abergavenny, quit her corporate career after 27 years last July to follow her passion for photography.

Having previously provided part-time photography services, Ms Andrews took the plunge and went full-time with her business – Steffi Andrews Photography – which provides marketing photography for businesses and brands.

Steffi Andrews gave up her corporate career to follow her passion for photography. Picture: Steffi Andrews Photography.

Her business proved such a hit with her customers that she was nominated as a finalist in the Best Photography Services category at the Best of Welsh Business Awards.

And at a ceremony at the Coal Exchange in Cardiff on Sunday, Ms Andrews found out that her business had won the award.

“I was gobsmacked,” she said. “It was the biggest surprise – I couldn’t believe it.

“It felt amazing. The votes were entirely by clients. If you think about how long I’ve been in business compared to some of the other businesses, it just shows how I have looked after my clients.

“When I got there they had cards at our seats with ‘finalist’ on them. As soon as I saw that, that was enough for me. When they called my name out I was in disbelief. I got a bit emotional – I was so proud.

Steffi Andrews took her passion full-time in July when she launched her photography business. Pictures: Steffi Andrews.

“I was never brave enough to give up my corporate career for my passion, but then I found my bravery in a global pandemic.

“Even though I found it tough to take that step, I’ve worked so hard to give my clients the best service I can and a really personal experience.

“I met another couple of people who were nominated as well. Everyone was so supportive.

“My message for people who want to follow their passion is just do it. Just be brave. So many people are in that position where they want to do it, but do not know if they can. Quite a lot of people there on the night were freelancers who have taken that chance.”