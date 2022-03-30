THIS is the time of year when we see lambs frolicking in fields all across the region.

Our camera club members have been out taking pictures of them and shared them with us.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Lambs at Usk. Picture: Gareth Mayers

A mother and baby at Keeper's mountain, Blaenavon. Picture: Leanne Preece

This woolly character has come to say hello. Picture by Tammy Louise Mountain

A tiny lamb with its mother. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

A field of sheep. Picture: Jim Cousins

A lamb. Picture: Mike Gough

A newborn lamb. Picture: Katie Telfer-Jones