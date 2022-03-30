WHILE the weather may have turned this week, we still live in hope that our warm, sunny April will prevail.

And as we will the good weather to return, many of us will be preparing our garden space for BBQs, outdoor gatherings and general basking in the sun.

Garden trends are ever changing, from egg chairs to rattan furniture, but one thing that remains the ultimate garden luxury is of course a hot tub.

And if you think that’s too luxurious for you, think again, you can pick up hot tubs to suit all price ranges.

Don’t believe us? We’ve listed some of the best deals on tubs and accessories you can treat yourself to.

Hot tubs

B&Q

This Lay-Z-Spa St. Lucia 3 person Spa is perfect if you’re wanting to keep prices lower. You can find it on B&Q for just £360.

With a soothing 110 AirJet massage system, you can be relaxing in your garden in no time at all.

Helsinki (Lay-Z-Spa)

The Range

If you’re looking for something bigger, then the Helsinki Lay-Z-Spa is perfect for you. It fits up to 7 people and has a stylish drop stitch design that will brighten up any garden.

It has a 180 all-surrounding AirJet massage system, perfect for relaxing in after a long day.

Aldi

Yes, good old Aldi is now stocking a hot tub! Available online only, this 4 person tub is just £399.99.

It has 135 air jets to help soothe and relax and comes with 2 headrests, a carry bag and even more.

Intex hot tub (Aldi)

Homebase

If you’re looking to splurge on a hot tub, then there are plenty options of for those too. This Gander 4-Person Patio Spa with Insulated Cover will set you back a whopping £4200.

But if you’re looking for peak luxury, then this is for you. It has air venturi valves to vary the water jet pressure and a multi-coloured LED lighting system built-in. It also boasts a two speed pump so you can choose what feels more relaxing for you.

Hot tub accessories

So you’ve bought your hot tub, now you want to add all the fun bits. With everything from lights, scented salts and drinks holders available, we’ve put together some of the best accessories.

Aldi

For £61.96, you can pick up this hot tub accessories kit from Aldi. It is only available online so you won’t find it in your local store. It includes a side tray with an integrated drinks holder, white LED lights, a water treatment kit and a maintenance kit.

You can also buy these items individually.

Lay-Z-Spa

If you want to add a touch of luxury to your hot tub nights, then run don’t walk to the Lay-Z-Spa website with its new release of hot tub salts.

The Tranquil Spa Dead Sea Salts are specifically designed for hot tub use and come in three relaxing scents: Eucalyptus, Coconut & Vanilla, and Lavender.

And if you’re adding salts to your tub, why not go all out on the luxury experience and treat yourself to a cotton robe and padded pillow set. Bliss!

Happy hot tub-ing!