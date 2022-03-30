EVERY primary school pupil in Wales will receive free school meals by September 2024 as part of new Welsh Government plans to tackle poverty.

Today, £25 million has been pledged to support the scheme, and will be spent on improving kitchens and canteens in the nation's primary schools.

Mark Drakeford said the programme would help families struggling with "an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis".

The free meals programme will begin this September and will first of all cater for the youngest primary pupils.

The scheme then will be expanded over the next three school years to include older learners.

A further £200 million of funding has been promised to councils, by the Welsh Government, to cover running costs of the programme.

That comprises £40 million in the next school year, with a further £70 million in 2023/24 and £90 million in 2024/25.

The policy is part of the co-operation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, which campaigned heavily for anti-child poverty measures at the last Senedd election.

First minister Mark Drakeford and leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price at the Senedd, announcing a partnership between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru in November 2021. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

“Together we have made a joint commitment that no child in Wales should go hungry and that every child in our primary schools will be able to have a free school meal," Mr Drakeford said.

"We are facing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis. We know younger children are more likely to be living in relative income poverty, which is why the youngest of our learners will be the first to benefit."

Adam Price, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said: "From talking to other parents, it's very clear that families need as much support with living costs as possible, especially given the additional financial challenges people are currently facing.

"Today's announcement begins the roll-out of a policy that will make a real difference to many across the country. It is an important step towards fulfilling one of our key pledges in the co-operation agreement and an example of how constructive joint working is making a real difference on the ground."