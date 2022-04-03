WE ARE on the search for Gwent's Instagram fans.

Today we meet Kade, 28, a business owner and digital marketer from Newport.

He set up his page - @thankfoodforthat - in August 2020 and has about 10,000 followers.

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

I have always loved cooking but lockdown made we want to feel a little less isolated and connect with more people.

What has been your favourite post - and why?

It was of a Creamy Veggie Pasta Bowl (www.instagram.com/p/CTASrQJo7vy/). It's got more than 213,000 likes - the feedback and growth has been amazing. Accounts of chef Tom Kerridge and chef Jacques Pepin have liked the post too.

Why is Gwent special to you?

1) It's where I was born. 2) It's where my son will be born in April!

What is the best thing about Instagram?

Connecting people who surprisingly care about the things you do - when you sometimes think "surely no one actually cares about what I am doing".

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

Professional chefs, food photographers and fellow content creators (to get inspired by them too).

“One of my favourite soups is leek and potato. It’s like a big warm hug in a bowl as naff as that sounds!”

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

Michelin staff chef Tom Kerridge and Chef Jacques Pepin liked one of my posts - quite shocked and humbled with that one!

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Be authentic about your content and do it for the enjoyment of making the content in the first place, not for chasing the likes.