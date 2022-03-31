A BULLYING boyfriend told his partner he hoped she would get murdered and threatened to “blow her house up”.

Jordan Crewe later armed himself with a nine-inch knife when she ended their on/off relationship and slashed her car tyres in the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood.

Prosecutor Christopher Evans said the defendant had spat in her face after she finished with him.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “The victim said she was scared more than she could ever begin to comprehend.”

Mr Evans outlined the various threats the defendant had made to his now ex-girlfriend.

The prosecutor said: “He told her, ‘I hope you get murdered and I’m going to blow up your car’.

“He warned her he knew someone called ‘Mad Man’ from prison and he said he would blow her house up and he threaten to stab her and her father.”

Crewe admitted possession of a knife in a public place, criminal damage, sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/ menacing message, sending a malicious communication and possession of cannabis.

He has a previous conviction for harassment relating to a different ex-partner.

Kevin Seal, representing Crewe, said in mitigation how his client suffers from ADHD and Asperger’s syndrome.

He added: “The defendant is genuinely remorseful for his actions.”

Crewe is taking anger management classes in prison, the court was told.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “On September 30, 2020 you telephoned her in a call which contained threats to blow up her car you said you hoped she would be murdered.

“You concluded by saying, ‘Watch what I’m going to do next.’”

Referring to further offences committed in January, the judged added: “I read in the pre-sentence report the perspective you take about that but the reality is one which paints a very disturbing portrait of your behaviour when you lose your temper.

“You were making phone calls to harm other people.

“You armed yourself with a nine-inch knife which you used to slash the tyres of her car.

“You caused havoc so far as this complainant is concerned.”

He said she must have been “terrified”.

Crewe, formerly of Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 months and told he would serve half that sentence in custody before being released on licence.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.