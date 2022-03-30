A FORMER Wales international rugby player who almost died after suffering a ‘massive’ heart attack is hoping to raise enough money to have a heart transplant.

Rhys Thomas, who spent more than six seasons with the Dragons at Rodney Parade, was 29 when he had a heart attack during a training session while playing with the Scarlets back in 2012.

Mr Thomas retired immediately and lost 50 per cent of his heart muscle as a result of the heart attack.

The former prop, who was also capped seven times by Wales, has now set up a Crowdfunder with the aim of raising £500,000 to go towards securing a heart transplant.

Prop Rhys Thomas in action for Wales. (Picture: Rhys Thomas Crowdfunder)

“I had a quadruple bypass and needed an emergency heart transplant,” Mr Thomas said.

“But due to pulmonary hypertension, I was ‘un-transplantable'. I was given two options - to either see out the rest of my days, which the doctor advised was approximately 12 months, or have a machine called a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implanted."

Mr Thomas, originally from South Africa, has been through a number of personal challenges since having the LVAD fitted.

Rhys Thomas (third-right) with his family. (Rhys Thomas Crowdfunder)

“Living with a machine that has quite literally kept me alive for the past eight years has been tough both mentally and physically,” he said.

“During this time even an appendix operation led to a blood clot in my LVAD, resulting in a huge haematoma and a silent stroke. All these traumas and challenging personal life circumstances led to a battle with alcohol addiction.

“Thankfully, I am now 30 months sober, four stone (28kg) lighter and in the best state of health mentally and physically that I possibly can be living with a LVAD. I have learned exactly how precious life is and to be grateful for every day that I am able to watch my four beautiful children grow up.

Mr Thomas shortly after his heart attack. (Picture: Rhys Thomas Crowdfunder)

“The harsh reality, however, is that the clock is ticking, and I need a new heart if I want to extend my life. The longest anybody has ever survived with a LVAD in the UK is 11 years. In September I will be marking the eighth anniversary of my LVAD.

“A decision to travel abroad in order to have a heart transplant is not one that I have taken lightly. The last 10 years have been incredibly challenging for me, and my family and I have learnt and lost a great deal. One thing I have found is myself! I have found an inner peace and love and I'm grateful for every day I get to spend on this earth with my loved ones.

“Yes, a transplant comes with substantial risk. But given the alternative, I’m happy to embrace that risk.”

Donations can be made to Rhys Thomas’ Crowdfunder here: https://bit.ly/3tQi4So