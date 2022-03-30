PLANS to build the London Resort's massive theme park - dubbed the UK Disneyland - have been withdrawn.

The company behind the £3.5 billion theme park proposal confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

The South-East England site is equivalent to the size of 136 Wembley stadiums and would be located across the Thames on the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent

It was due to open to the public in 2025 but the future of the theme park was brought into question following the statement from London Resort's CEO on Thursday.

£3.5 billion theme park plans withdrawn. Credit: London Resort

Among a series of reasons, PY Gerbeau, noted that the Freeport status being introduced in Tilbury was one of the factors behind the decision.

PY Gerbeau said: "In the best interests of the London Resort, we are withdrawing the current application; as a result of the classification of Tilbury as a Freeport which has meant revisions are required in moving the ferry terminal from Tilbury to Grays. We are working closely and collaborating with Thurrock Council on that matter.

“This issue, combined with the decision by Natural England to designate a brownfield contaminated site as a SSSI has impacted the project. We in turn have acquired significant land holdings as part of our mitigation strategy combined with our commitment to spend £150m on environmental improvements on the peninsula.

"These changes are considered material and as such require withdrawal and resubmission. We have repeatedly petitioned for latitude, extensions of time and of course understanding from the Examining Authority and the Planning Inspectorate."

It is understood that the theme park's creators are working with the relevant groups and are currently planning to renew their application later this year.

Mr Gerbeau added: "“We will continue our engagement with the local community, statutory bodies, landowners and others to make sure we can reach as many agreements as possible before resubmission. Make no mistake we are still 100% committed to this amazing project and we will resubmit before the end of 2022 and look forward to delivering a world class entertainment resort – the UK deserves better and we will make it happen!”

Following the news, the public has taken to social media to share their thoughts on the latest setback.

The article states they will resubmit their application by the end of the year and 'remain 100% committed to the project'. I've always been torn on the London Resort for multiple reasons but we will see what their next application brings I suppose. — packjarker (@packjarker) March 29, 2022

One user on Twitter wrote: "I always like to think optimistically but only way I could see the London Resort ever coming to life would be if they changed the location of the site and moved the project somewhere else in the UK."

A second user agreed:" I hope it goes ahead eventually. We're really lacking in a leading theme park in the UK. This project would be a big game changer for the UK industry."

While other users were happy to hear about the setback, one wrote:"Fantastic news. Homes for wildlife not a funfair for the hard of thinking."

While another added: "Fantastic news for all that campaigned so hard against this no doubt they will come again."