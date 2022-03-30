BUSINESSES across Wales – including some in Gwent – are celebrating victories.

The winners of the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022 were announced at a ceremony hosted in The Coal Exchange in Cardiff on Sunday, March 27.

These are the Gwent food and drink businesses celebrating success...

Little Steak Hut

Little Steak Hut – in Newport - won ‘best takeaway’ in the 2022 awards, with Burger Boys Gwent (which won ‘best new business’) as a runner up in this category.

Mark Fredrickson with his trophy

In the five years it has been open, Little Steak Hut has earned recognition - including coming in second place in the 2019 Welsh Food Awards - but this recent win was “one of the best moments” of business owner, Mark Fredrickson’s life.

He said: “I am absolutely buzzing; I still can’t believe it.

“I’ve worked so hard over five years, with many setbacks and knockdowns, but I kept going and winning was one of the best moments of my life.

“I’m so proud of this achievement – thank you to my suppliers, my customers, and everyone who helps in any way.”

Burger Boys Gwent

Burger Boys Gwent, in Sofrydd, opened in October 2020, offering people food for collection, as that was all that Covid restrictions would allow at the time.

The burger business now offers food for delivery, or the option for people to dine-in. It was awarded ‘best new business’ in the 2022 awards.

The team at Burger Boys Gwent

Sharing the news on Facebook, the business owners wrote:

“What an evening – thank you again from the team.”

Busy Gees, in Newport, was a runner up, along with Festival Jewellery.

Chef Read Catering

Chef Read Catering, a catering van based on Usk Way in Newport, won ‘best caterer’ in the 2022 awards.

Chef Read Catering won 'best caterer' (Picture: Facebook)

The business was opened in September 2020 by Vivienne Read, who previously worked as a chef at the Celtic Manor Resort and as head chef at the Golden Lion in Magor.

Ms Read said: “I can’t believe we won – a proud achievement to our team, family, and friends who continue to support us daily.

“Thank you so much to our supports who have helped us grow over the past 18 months; I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

The Goldcroft Inn Caerleon

The Goldcroft Inn Caerleon won ‘best pub and social club’ in the 2022 awards, with The Aber Hotel in Caerphilly a runner-up in this category.

The Goldcroft Inn in Caerleon serves food and drinks, to eat in or takeaway and hosts events including live music and bingo.

Food and drink at The Goldcroft Inn Caerleon

Sharing news of the win on Facebook, the venue wrote:

"We only went and won… Huge thanks to all our staff who make The Goldcroft the amazing pub it is.”

Castle Farm Shop

Castle Farm Shop – which includes a shop in Bishton, a shop in Newport Market, and a shop in Kingsway Shopping Centre – won ‘best local convenience store’ in the 2022 awards, with Veg of Evans in Hengoed as a runner up in this category.

Castle Farm Shop in Bishton - it also has shops in Kingsway shopping centre and Newport Market

The team posted news of the win on Facebook, writing: “We are so shocked that we won but this is down to all of our customers who voted for us and we can't thank you enough.

"Thank you to everyone who voted and to anyone that supports our small family run business; we really couldn't do it without you all.

“That also includes our staff who we are extremely lucky to have found and would struggle without.”

Trims Town Gate Butchery

Trims Town Butchery, in Chepstow, won ‘best butcher’ in the 2022 awards, while Chris Hayman Butchers in Hengoed was a runner-up in this category.

This is the second consecutive year that Trims Town Gate Butchery has won this award, with the team “speechless” at their second win.

Read more here.

Chatterbox

Chatterbox Coffee Shop, in Chepstow, won ‘best café’ in the 2022 awards.

Sharing the news on Facebook the team wrote: “We are so grateful for every customer who voted for us to win this award & all the support over the last five years.

"We wouldn’t be where we are today if wasn’t for such amazing customers and an amazing team!”

Viceroy of India

Viceroy of India, in Caerphilly, won ‘best restaurant’ in the 2022 awards.

The team were "over the moon" with their win, and thanked their "amazing customers" for their support.

The Bank Post Office & Coffee Shop

The Bank Post Office & Coffee Shop, in Newbridge, won ‘most celebrated business’ in the 2022 awards with the team having a “fabulous evening” at the award ceremony.

The other Gwent winners and runners up (outside food and drink) are...