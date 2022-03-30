NEWPORT'S skyline has been radically altered, as plans to open a city centre hotel enters its final stages.

Residents and visitors to the city centre and surrounding areas might be forgiven for having missed it, but in recent days, Newport’s tallest building has welcomed a new arrival – a sign heralding the arrival of the Mercure Hotel.

In just a matter of weeks, the global hotel brand is set to open its new hotel in Newport’s Chartist Tower, bringing the huge tower block back into near-full use for the first time in decades.

Anyone who has made a reservation but finds themselves at a loss in terms of actually finding the hotel will now be able to look up, with the sign showing them the way.

Admittedly, the fact that it is by far and away the tallest building in Newport probably helps, too.

How the hotel looks, and the original artist impression

The 135-bedroom hotel is now just weeks away from opening, with the rooms, restaurant and business suites getting the finishing touches ahead of a late spring opening.

Passers-by on Lower Dock Street will have seen a flurry of activity in recent weeks at the site, while anyone who has taken a sneak peek inside will have seen the Transporter Bridge and Chartist themes reflected in the hotel reception design.

And, if the hotel interior wasn’t interesting enough, the views looking out will be well worth a visit – as there is an argument to be made that the Mercure Hotel will offer the best views in the city.

What do we know about the hotel opening?





The long awaited plan to convert Chartist Tower from an empty office block into a luxury hotel is now entering its final stages.

While an opening date has yet to be finalised, the Argus understands that it is now just weeks away.

The latest official line from the hotel is that the hotel will be open in the first quarter of 2022, and certainly, rooms are currently able to book.

Inside, the venue has a theme focused on the Newport Transporter Bridge, and there are nods to Newport’s industrial and Chartist histories throughout.

The hotel, which is being operated by Interstate Hotels, is home to 135 bedrooms, and four meeting rooms.

There is also the bar and restaurant, and small fitness suite for guests.

While the upper floors of the tower are home to the hotel, they are by no means the only tenants here.

Lower down, there is mixed use retail and office space, which is home to Triple Two coffee, Inksu 4FX tattoo studio, and Newsquest – the publishers of the Argus, The National, and Voice Magazine.