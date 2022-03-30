THE nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 have been announced, with shows like Vigil, It's A Sin and Sex Education being included
Channel 4's It's A Sin earned a nomination for best mini-series as well as multiple acting nominations for many members of its cast including Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and David Carlyle.
Vigil was the BBC's most-watched series last year and was nominated in the Drama Series category.
Netflix's Sex Education - which is partially filmed in and around Caerleon and elsehwere in Gwent - saw Aimee Lou Wood included in the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, with Nctui Gatwa being recognised in the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme category.
NOMINATIONS ARE COMING! Join us from 7:30am tomorrow 🌞 to be the first to discover all of the nominees for the 2022 #VirginMediaBAFTAs and #BAFTATV Craft Awards.— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 29, 2022
In the meantime, enjoy Aimee Lou Wood's incredible energy accepting her BAFTA at last year's awards 👇 pic.twitter.com/xKwE234fjl
Siblings Jamie and Natasia Demetriou were nominated in the Male and Female Comedy Performance category respectively for Stath Lets Flats, whist the overall series was nominated for Scripted Comedy.
Stephen Graham received two nominations for acting, with Best Actor for the single programme Help and a supporting actor nod for the mini-series Time.
As a nice touch, Sean Lock was posthumously nominated for Entertainment Performance for his work on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
Some of the awards categories are listed down below.
Who was nominated at the BAFTA TV Awards 2022?
Drama Series
- In My Skin
- Manhunt: The Night Stalker
- Unforgotten
- Vigil
The Drama Series nominees 🎭— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 30, 2022
📺 In My Skin
📺 Manhunt: The Night Stalker
📺 Unforgotten
📺 Vigil#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dNuJpl9ZDO
Mini-Series
- It’s A Sin
- Landscapers
- Stephen
- Time
Best Scripted Comedy
- Alma’s Not Normal
- Motherland
- Stath Lets Flats
- We Are Lady Parts
Entertainment Programme
- An Audience with Adele
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Life & Rhymes
- Strictly Come Dancing
Nominated for Entertainment Programme😄— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 30, 2022
📺 An Audience with Adele
📺 Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
📺 Life & Rhymes
📺 Strictly Come Dancing#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ZK0VOeUKyV
Leading Actor
- David Thewlis (Landscapers)
- Olly Alexander (It's A Sin)
- Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)
- Samuel Adewunmi (You Don't Know Me)
- Stephen Graham (Help)
- Sean Bean (Time)
Leading Actress
- Denise Gough (Too Close)
- Emily Watson (Too Close)
- Jodie Comer (Help)
- Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
- Lydia West (It's A Sin)
- Niamh Algar (Deceit)
Supporting Actor
- Callum Scott Howells (It's A Sin)
- David Carlyle (It's A Sin)
- Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)
- Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)
- Omari Douglas (It's A Sin)
- Stephen Graham (Time)
Nominated for Supporting Actor 🌟— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 30, 2022
📺 Callum Scott Howells (@callumshowells)
📺 David Carlyle
📺 Matthew MacFadyen
📺 Nonso Anozie (@NonsoAnozie)
📺 Omari Douglas (@marsdoug)
📺 Stephen Graham (@StephenGraham73)#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/hyAJZCUSNO
Supporting Actress
- Cathy Tyson (Help)
- Celine Buckens (Showtrial)
- Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love)
- Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)
- Leah Harvey (Foundation)
- Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
- Joe Gilgun (Brassic)
- Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
- Samson Kayo (Bloods)
- Steve Coogan (This Time with Alan Partridge)
- Tim Renkow (Jerk)
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)
- Aisling Bea (This Way Up)
- Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)
- Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
- Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)
- Sophie Willan (Alma's Not Normal)
Factual Series
- The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
- 9/11: One Day in America
- Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
- Uprising
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.