THE site of a former food hut in a busy Newport park which has stood empty for months is to reopen as a café following a revamp.

Sophie Prince and her partner Alec Holdaway - both from Newport - are just weeks away from completing the much-needed makeover of the hut in Rogerstone Welfare Grounds – which will be known as The Glade café.

Near to the flourishing community garden, Ms Prince is hoping to small eatery will have a big impact on the popular green space.

“Rogerstone Welfare Grounds means a lot to us as a family,” Ms Prince said.

The Glade Cafe will be next to a community garden. (Picture: Sophie Prince)

“My partner Alec has played cricket there for the last 15 years and is now the head coach for the club.

“My son Teddy and I spend a lot of our time there throughout the week enjoying the park and grounds.”

A caterer for more than ten years, Ms Prince says she had always had her eye on the food hut at the welfare grounds as a possible opportunity.

“I’d always thought to myself that I’d love to have that place as it’s such a busy park in the summer months,” she added.

“It’s just that the chance to do something with it never really came.

“It was Alec who noticed that it hadn’t been opened for months and Rogerstone Community Council had said they were looking for new tenants, so we thought we’d go for it.”

The couple say the welfare grounds mean a lot to them, with Alec playing cricket there for 15 years. (Picture: Sophie Prince)

The couple got the keys to the hut back at the beginning of March and now midway through their gutting and renovating effort.

“It wasn’t in the best state when we got in there,” Ms Prince admitted.

“The hut is only a small space but it’s next to the community garden so we’re hoping we can use some of their produce in the summer.

“We’re hoping to have a small amount of outdoor seating and then in the winter months put up some sort of marquee.”

As for the menu, Ms Prince says they’re hoping to cater for all.

The hut is now undergoing renovation work in preparation for its opening as The Glade Cafe. (Picture: Sophie Prince)

“We’ll be doing the usual burgers but we’re also hoping to have vegan and gluten free options available as well.

“I’m also trying to find options for children’s food that isn’t just chicken nuggets and chips!”

Once opened, the café will operate from 9am to dusk, seven days a week between May and August.

Between September and April, the café will open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10am and 2pm and will open on weekends from 9am until dusk.