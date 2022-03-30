A FURTHER 18 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported across Wales, including two in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.
It takes the total number of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 1,204, and in Wales to 7,144.
A further 384 new cases of Covid-19 have also been reported in Gwent in the latest 24-hour period, with 1,745 new cases reported across Wales.
Case rates in Blaenau Gwent remain the highest in Wales, with 727 cases per 100,000 people in the region.
Infection rates have increased in four areas of Gwent, with Monmouthshire the only region to see a fall, according to the figures.
Of the new cases in Gwent, 100 were in Caerphilly county borough, 97 in Newport, 84 in Torfaen, 54 in Monmouthshire and 49 in Blaenau Gwent.
Here are where the latest cases have been reported:
- Blaenau Gwent: 49
- Caerphilly: 100
- Monmouthshire: 54
- Newport: 97
- Torfaen: 84
- Anglesey: 33
- Conwy: 44
- Denbighshire: 40
- Flintshire: 80
- Gwynedd: 67
- Wrexham: 85
- Cardiff: 201
- Vale of Glamorgan: 83
- Bridgend: 92
- Merthyr Tydfil: 35
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 159
- Carmarthenshire: 91
- Ceredigion: 32
- Pembrokeshire: 36
- Powys: 53
- Neath Port Talbot: 79
- Swansea: 92
- Unknown location: five
- Resident Outside Wales: 54
