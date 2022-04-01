With winter behind us, many will be excited to get out and about this weekend to enjoy the start of spring, but what is there to do around Newport?
We have collected a number of events happening across the city.
These are some of the best events in Newport this weekend, including live music, shows and walks.
What to do in Newport this weekend
April 1
- Where – The Riverfront, Newport
- When – 7.30pm – 9.40pm
- What – Looking for the ultimate Bon Jovi tribute? Look no further than The Bon Jovi Experience, official tribute band to Bon Jovi, endorsed by the man himself.
Mike Bubbins at The Confessional
- Where – Chapel 1877 Bar, Cardiff
- When – 8pm – 10.30pm
- What – The Barry-born Star of Mammoth, Tourist Trap, The Unexplainers and the phenomenal Socially Distant Sports Bar podcast is launching our brand new comedy night with a trademark blistering headline set.
April 2
Family Concert: Come and be ‘Drawn to Music’
- Where – BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Cardiff Bay
- When – 11am - midday
- What – This fun, lively and engaging one hour concert will take you on an exciting musical adventure across land and sea led by presenter and chief adventurer, Elin Llwyd and artist James Mayhew.
- Where – Wainfelin, Pontypool
- When – 11am – 2pm
- What – Join St John’s Church Spring Fayre for all the family fun, with stalls, refreshments, free crafts for children, face painting and more.
Home GB Open Day & World Autism Awareness Day
- Where – Hope GB Activity Centre, Cwmbran
- When – Midday – 3pm
- What – A chance to visit Hope GB's new premises in Cwmbran while also celebrating World Autism Awareness Day together. A fun day for all of the family.
Severn Tunnel Band Annual Concert
- Where – Chepstow Mencap Hall, Chepstow
- When – 7pm – 9pm
- What – Severn Tunnel brass band, Annual concert Saturday 2nd April 2022, Chepstow Mencap Hall, Old school building, bridge street, Chepstow. Tickets £5 on the door or on eventbrite. All welcome.
- Where – The Memorial Hall, Usk
- When – 7.30pm – 10pm
- What – The singing men of Ashton Keynes are coming to Usk for the first time, in a double billing with our hosts, Monmouthshire Community Choir.
Ultimate Floyd – Pink Floyd Tribute Show
- Where – Newbridge Memo, Newbridge
- When – 8pm -11pm
- What – The shows contain all the lights and lasers you'd expect from a Pink Floyd concert as well as their very own Mr. Screen which projects custom made film and images to give the Ultimate Floyd experience.
