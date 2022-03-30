STAFF shortages and high levels of staff sickness are being reported as contributing factors to the 'sustained and unprecedented pressure' at the Grange University Hospital.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board declared a state of ‘business continuity’ yesterday evening - and it seems the issue is an ongoing one.

In a social media post yesterday, the health board said the emergency department at the Grange hospital is extremely busy and that bed space was in short supply.

They urged people to avoid its emergency department unless their condition is life-threatening.

"Only attend the emergency department if you have severe breathing difficulties, severe chest pain or bleeding, chest pain or a suspected stroke, serious trauma injuries," they said.

“If you have a less serious injury then please visit one of our minor injury units in Newport, Abergavenny or Ystrad Mynach."

Today, a spokesperson on social media cited staff numbers and internal sickness as factors.

"Unfortunately, we don’t have enough staff to safely run more than one ED (emergency department)," they said.

"Even before the Grange opened, we often had to move our ED services to one hospital.

"Having specialist staff in one place provides safer care and higher quality care for patients."

However, they added that pressures felt throughout the "whole system" due to sickness and staffing levels were being added to by "large amounts of very poorly people who are needing care".

"The shortage of staff in health and social care means patients can't be safely discharged home or into care (despite being medically fit)," the health board spokesperson said.

"Like a traffic jam on the motorway, the emergency department gets clogged up with patients if patients can’t be discharged from hospital."

Earlier this month, a warning was issued by the health board for potential customers to "think very carefully before they attend the emergency department at The Grange University Hospital".

"Thank you to all Gwent residents for your patience, support and questions," a health board spokesperson said.

"Our hospitals and services remain incredibly busy today and we would ask local people to help us by following the advice we issued last night."