FIREFIGHTERS were called out on Tuesday night to yet another hillside blaze in Gwent.
Crews and specialist wildfire officers spent nearly eight hours tackling the grass fire on the Sugar Loaf, near Abergavenny, and trying to get it under control.
In total an area covering 60 hectares - that's the equivalent of around 85 football pitches - was destroyed.
The incident comes the day after South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had dealt with grass fires covering a total of 400 hectares of countryside in a single week across South Wales.
A spokesperson for the fire service said crews were called to the scene, near Fforest Coal Pit, at 7.44pm on Tuesday.
"Multiple crews from across South Wales attended the scene alongside Wildfire Officers," they added. "Crews used specialist equipment to tackle the fire including leaf blowers, fire beaters and an all-terrain vehicle."
The incident was brought under control just after 3am on Wednesday.
Anyone who sees a grass fire should call 999.
