A CONTROVERSIAL feature in Chepstow town centre will be discussed by the town council following ridicule from residents.
A bin store has been installed near the famous (or infamous) Boatman statue near the town's high street.
It was approved at the Chepstow Town Council meeting on Wednesday, March 16.
Reaction to the idea of a bin store has been positive, but the location - directly behind the Boatman statue - has come in for ridicule.
Ross Bridge said: "Totally wrong place, ruined the area, right idea wrong place."
Gwilym Williams said: "The cage is a good idea, it's just in the wrong position."
David Rogers suggested a potential tongue-in-cheek headline could be "controversial erection near The Boatman causes stir".
John Holden said simply: "Rubbish."
A spokesperson for Chepstow Town Council said: "There will be an agenda item at the next meeting of full founcil" to discuss the issue.
This meeting is scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of April - April 20.
