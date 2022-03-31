A CWMBRAN man has found a colourful way to highlight issues with potholes in his community.
Duncan Campbell has been filling the potholes on roads in the town with flowers, in an attempt to highlight the condition of the highways.
Mr Campbell said he planted the flowers - at first - to entertain himself.
“It’s a bit of a tongue and cheek dig at the council,” he said. “I’m expecting them to be filled before the election.
“They are the services that people can see.
“I just thought I’d highlight it. I was just doing it for my own gratification.
“I was shopping for my garden and there were five of [the plants] for a fiver. As I drove up Trussel Road, I thought I should plant them. It was a spur of the moment thing. It was just to entertain myself.”
Mr Campbell said he had received a good response to his pollen-filled protest – and people had even sent him requests for more potholes to fill.
- Mr Campbell is standing as an independent candidate in Pontnewydd at the Torfaen council elections.
