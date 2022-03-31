Efforts to donate vital supplies to those fleeing the war in Ukraine are continuing, with donations being shipped from Newport to Eastern Europe.

A number of local community groups in the city have organised collection points, including the Women of Newport, who set up collection points at The Westgate Hotel, Rodney Parade, and Friars Walk Shopping Centre.

But, while the easy part has been securing the support of Newport’s residents in helping those in need, the major challenge has been actually getting clothes, medicine and hygiene products in the hands of the millions of people who have fled Ukraine.

Fortunately, a HGV lorry was secured, but finding a location to park the lorry to safely sort and load donated goods in has been something of a challenge – with the city centre streets around the Westgate unsuitable for this task.

In recent days, help has come from community equipment service provider Cefndy-Medequip.

Items ready to be sent to those in need

They have offered manpower and space at their Gwent depot on the Felnex Industrial Estate, in the Lliswerry area of Newport.

Here, they have been welcoming vans full of supplies from the Newport drop-off points, unloading them, and loading them onto the HGV lorry in a loading bay set up specifically for vehicles of this kind.

Loose items were also placed onto pallets here for ease of transport to Poland, where thew vast majority of refugees from Ukraine have ended up.

A shop inside Friars Walk has been used as a collection point

What has been said about these efforts?





Ben Giddings, Cefndy-Medequip manager said: “Our role is to provide equipment on loan to the people of Gwent to help them stay independent in their own homes for longer.

“Community engagement and co-production are vital aspects of the work we do and our people wanted to make a real contribution to the great work being done by The Women of Newport, and we could do this by offering our people and our fleet of vehicles.

“It was a massive team effort, with Cefndy-Medequip staff pitching in all weekend and evenings as well as during working hours to help clear the backlog.

“The shipment is now on its way to Poland, and we’re very proud to have been able to play a part in the project. We’re looking forward to continuing our involvement in the near future.”

At this time, the Women of Newport are continuing to coordinate donation efforts in the city.

More information, including how to help out, can be found here.