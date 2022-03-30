A WOMAN from Cwmbran has been fined for not paying her TV licence.

Ceri Patricia Law, 38, admitted to using a colour television between June 29 and July 14, 2021, having not paid her licence fee.

Law, of Henllys Way, was fined £40 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 9.

She must also pay £120 in costs and a £34 surcharge.