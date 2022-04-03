UNSOLVED mysteries and stories of crime tend to grip the imaginations of people across the UK.

The Gwent area is full of unsolved mysteries and cold cases that are just waiting to be solved. Here we look at some of those cases to see if you can help.

Blackwood Market murder

On Friday, May 26, 1995, people were shocked to witness a murder before their eyes. Blackwood Market trader Jaswant Sandhu Singh was shot in the chest at close range by a fellow trader in front of shoppers.

The 31-year-old dad-of-two, originally from Wolverhampton, was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Witnesses to the murder, which followed an argument and happened around 5.50pm, told how the assailant – a fellow trader known as ‘Bobby’ - calmly ordered a taxi to take him to Newport just minutes after the shooting.

David Davies, a cleaner at the market, told the Argus: “They were shouting at each other. I was cleaning up and had to go to another part of the market. The next thing I heard was a bang and he was on the floor.”

After the murder, ‘Bobby’ walked to the Valley Taxi Office and ordered a taxi.

Receptionist Jean Edwards told the Argus the following day: “He was as cool as a cucumber. He asked us if there was a taxi available to take him to Newport, and I told him there would be one in about five minutes.”

She said he waited for the taxi and for the driver to do some checks on the vehicle.

She continued: “He asked to be taken to Maindee. The driver dropped him off and was back in our office by around 6.50pm.”

The driver of the taxi said that he dropped him off by the Cattle Market in Pill and that another man joined him, and the pair walked away.

Police turned their attention to Commercial Road in Newport within an hour of the shooting after reported sightings of the man, but no arrests were made.

Enquiries have been made across the UK and around the world to find the man. Searches had taken place in Oldham, Germany, Islamabad and Pakistan but he has not been found. It was believed that he had returned to the UK around 2002.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, Gwent Police’s head of crime, said: “Our investigation into what happened to Jaswant Singh Sandhu in May remains very much active.

“More than 25 years on, we’re still pursuing lines of enquiry we receive and working with partners to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Any information passed onto us by members of the public is recorded and investigated by officers on our major incident team.

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.

“Anyone with any information can call us on 101 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Blaenavon double murder

On April 3, 1972, a house on Rifleman’s Green in Blaenavon was the scene of a double murder.

The first victim – Isaac Hughes, 70 - was killed by a single blow to the head from a sharp weapon, while the second – James Arthur Waite, 50, a miner - was struck eight times with a sharp weapon. The pair had returned to Mr Hughes’ home after a day of drinking at the nearby Rifleman’s Arms.

It is said that the ferocity of the attack left gouge marks in the ceiling of the room. There was no sign of forced entry which led police to believe the killer was well-known to both. The bodies were found by Mr Hughes’ brother Bert two days after they are believed to have been killed.

In 2006, Joan Evans, daughter of Mr Hughes, pleaded for the killer to be brought to justice.

The then 77-year-old told the Argus: "This will live with me until the day I die. I can't rest until I know I've tried to find out who killed my father. Someone in Blaenavon must know something. The killer may even still live there.

"Time is going along and I just want someone to find it in their heart to help me find out who did it. I want to do this for my dad."

Gwent Police interviewed 8,000 people and dug up the garden at Mr Hughes’ home, but the weapon had never been found and no arrests have been made in connection with the deaths.

Dripping Lewis

An unsolved murder from 1939 in Pontypool fascinated local historian Monty Dart so much that she wrote a book on it.

William Lewis was found dead in his home on Conway Road in Pontypool on May 24, 1939. Mr Lewis was 59 at the time of his death and worked as a businessman and a property landlord, owning around 70 buildings in the local area.

The former draper came from a rich family and was known locally as ‘Dripping Lewis.’

He was found sprawled across the bed with a pillow across his face by builder Thomas Brimble who was renovating the house.

In 2013, a life-size game of Cluedo was created by students Lauren Clithero, Rebekka Gill and Jodi Westmacott as part of an exhibition celebrating Pontypool’s history. The game saw participants try to solve Mr Lewis’ murder.

According to a 2012 article by Phil Carradice, Monmouth constables had to call in Scotland Yard for help investigating the murder. It appeared to have been related to a robbery as on investigating, officers found the house was ransacked, however the safes in the building were not disturbed.