A DRUG driver has been banned from the roads after admitting getting behind the wheel while high.
Ceri Lewis, 34, was stopped by officers on Bethesda Street in Merthyr Tydfil on September 3 last year.
Lewis recorded 2.8 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) per litre of blood when tested by officers. The legal limit is 2.8 micrograms per litre of blood.
She pleaded guilty, and was fined £150 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14. She was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 surcharge.
Lewis, of Oakdale Place in Pontnewynydd, has also been banned from driving for 12 months.
