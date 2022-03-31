A STREET art mural celebrating Newport’s culture has appeared in Pill as part as part of a new project aiming to inject greater interest and pride in the area.

Work was completed on the Home Is Where The Art Is mural at Barnabas Arts House on Tuesday, March 29.

Created by four artists, the mural depicts the inside of a living room with open windows looking across parts of Newport and is the first piece to be commissioned as part of the ‘Art of Pill’ project – which is the brainchild of Barnabas Arts House owner, Jan Martin.

It's the first street artwork commissioned as part of the 'Art of Pill' project.

Ms Martin, who has been a dominant figure in Newport’s arts scene for more than 40 years, first thought of the idea a few years ago after seeing the impact street art has had on other cities.

“I’m passionate about the arts, people and Pill,” Ms Martin told the Argus.

“I spoke to the council years ago about starting something up where we’d teach people street art because it’s such a big part of other cities like Berlin and Bristol.

“The idea behind the Art of Pill project is all about how we can improve the quality of the environment that we live in.”

The project is the brainchild of Barnabas Arts House owner Jan Martin.

Ms Martin says she spoke to the leader of Newport City Council, Jane Mudd, last year and it was agreed that a pilot project would be launched between Ms Martin, Newport City Council and Keep Wales Tidy’s Caru Cymru initiative.

Some of the artwork in Pill has been previously criticised by those living there for lacking any relevance to the area.

“My mission is to make art accessible and relatable to the people it serves in the area,” Ms Martin added.

“I gave the idea of what I wanted to four artists who each with their different styles created the piece.

Pill born poet W.H. Davies is featured as part of the mural.

“There’s even an image of Newport poet W.H. Davies – who was born in Pill – in the piece. We’re really thrilled with how it’s turned out.

“It’s about injecting pride and interest back into the area – we have such a great creative community in Newport, and it needs to be shown more often.”

Ms Martin, who also runs a successful micro-theatre out of a converted public toilets, says she hopes to expand the project by creating more street artworks in Pill.

The artwork is of the interior of a house looking out onto Newport.

“So, the next site is due to be at the other end of Pill,” she added.

“We’re hoping to get something commissioned for the wall next to Pill library – which is near to my Phyllis Maud theatre.”