AFTER a lively start to 2022 with regard to aurora borealis activity seen across Wales, there could well be further opportunities to see the Northern Lights over the coming days.

On Monday March 28, sunspot AR2975 produced an abundance of solar flares totaling in excess of 17. At least two Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), emerged from all of the activity, both of which are heading our way.

CMEs denote a substantial release of plasma from the sun which along with an accompanying magnetic field, become 'mobilised' as a rapid stream of solar wind, which if facing in the right direction, can then carry toward Earth.

The Aurora Borealis. Photo: PA

However, the first CME heading our way looks likely to be consumed by the second CME which is traveling much faster than the first, and in doing so, will engulf the first to create a 'Cannibal CME' which should come into contact with the Earth's atmosphere from Thursday, March 31.

The first CME left the sun travelling at approximately 782 miles per second. The second at 1056 miles per second, soon catching the first.

As a result, the combination of these two CME's make for a G3-class geomagnetic storm, rated as 'strong'.

The resulting energised particles will interact with the Earth's upper atmosphere later this week, with our planet's own magnetic field redirecting the particles toward the north pole, hence the further north you are, the more likely you are to see any aurora activity.

After dark, turn your gaze skyward.