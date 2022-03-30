A POPULAR store in Newport is potentially facing an uncertain future, after its premises was made available to lease.

Food and household goods store B&M is a mainstay in the city centre, from its location inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

But, some doubt has been cast on its long-term future in recent days, as the premises has been made available to lease courtesy of real estate company Savills, the leasing agent for the shopping centre.

The location, at 24 Kingsway Centre, has been brought to market, with a monthly rental fee of £8,750, or £105,000 annually.

It is described as being 20,000 square feet of space, and its proximity to Friars Walk, along with fellow Kingsway tenants such as PureGym and Sainsbury’s are listed as appealing features for any interested parties.

There is also said to be potential for external store branding to be installed outside the centre, on the Kingsway’s car park.

Subject to planning permission, the premises also has the potential for a direct customer link into the car park, too.

In terms of pure floorspace, it is thought to be the biggest of the retail spaces inside the Kingsway – perhaps rivalled by anchor store Wilko, which is admittedly, configured in a different way.

There is also first floor storage space above the shop floor

What has B&M said about this news?





News that any changes coming to the B&M store in Newport are understandably a cause for concern – given its popularity with shoppers.

At the moment, at least, there doesn’t appear to be any major cause for alarm – as a representative for B&M distanced themselves from any sweeping changes to their Newport offering at present.

When asked, a representative for B&M told the Argus: “We have not heard about any changes to the Newport Kingsway store at this time”.

It is also worth noting that according to further details available in a property brochure, 24 Kingsway Centre – the B&M premises, is available “subject to vacant possession”.

The B&M store is one of a number of premises inside the Kingsway which is currently available to rent, including lower ground floor space accessed from Commercial Street, and the former Post Office unit.

At this time, the listing for the B&M can be viewed online here.

Alternatively, the selling agent, who is based at Savills in Bristol, can be contacted on 0117 910 2200.

The Argus has attempted to contact the Kingsway Centre for further information.