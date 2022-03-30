A FIRE at a play area in Blackwood has caused thousands of pounds of damage.
The fire at the park in Hall Street broke out at around 10am on Friday, March 25, and damaged the rubber floor and the equipment.
Roy Saralis, a resident, said: "These play parks cost more than £100,000 to develop.
"Somebody must have seen something."
South Wales Fire Service received a call at 10.57am and crews from Caerphilly tackled the fire.
At approximately 12.12pm the fire had been extinguished.
A spokeswoman from South Wales Fire Service said: "At approximately 10.57am on Friday, March 25, 2022, we received reports of a fire on Hall Street in Blackwood.
"Crews from Caerphilly Station attended the scene and upon arrival were faced with a well-developed fire which had spread to playground equipment and rubber flooring.
"Firefighters worked alongside emergency service colleagues and used specialist equipment such as knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire.
"A stop message was received at approximately 12.12pm."
Enquiries to the cause of the fire are still ongoing.
Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or messaging them directly on social media, quoting log reference 2200098235.
