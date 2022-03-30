THERE are calls for a disciplinary hearing into alleged misconduct by three high-ranking police officers, following accusations of a sexual offence at a retirement party, to be held in public, after it was decided it will take place behind closed doors.

An acting assistant chief constable, a detective chief superintendent and a detective chief inspector, who all serve with Gwent Police, are facing a misconduct hearing next month.

The lawyer who will be chairing the hearing has decided to exclude the press and public from proceedings, with only a brief summary released afterwards.

The decision has been criticised by two Senedd members, who said it was important for the public to have confidence in the police, in the light of the murder of Sarah Everard and problems with misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment within the Metropolitan Police.

Laura Anne Jones, Conservative MS for the South Wales East region, said: “Quite clearly it’s in the public interest for the public to hear the full facts of this case, especially in light of the recent problems with the Metropolitan Police.

“There have clearly been failings in the force and the full details need to be publicly available for all to see, if the force is to rebuild trust with women in the community, otherwise Gwent Police risk alienating thousands of women in the area.

“Public expectations around standards of behaviour are quite rightly very high. There should be no place for inappropriate behaviour or the abuse of an individual’s position to exploit others.

“I hope Gwent Police do the right thing and allow the hearing to be held in public, it’s now the only way the community can rebuild trust with the force.”

Fellow Conservative South Wales East MS Natasha Asghar added: “It is absolutely vital that the public has confidence in our police and gives them their full support in the tough job they do in keeping our streets safe.

“Anything which undermines public confidence is therefore a matter of great concern.

“Recent events such as the Sarah Everard case and the appalling misogyny, racism and bullying revealed by a recent report into the behaviour of Metropolitan Police officers have seriously damaged the reputation of the service and will disgust the thousands of decent police officers who do a fantastic job.

“Women have been made cautious of dealing with the police and we must be reassured that such behaviour is not embedded in police culture and that every effort is made to root out deplorable and shocking attitudes.

“I support calls for this hearing to be made in public as it is in the interest of the public and the police that there is total transparency in this matter.”

Acting Assistant Chief Constable Marc Budden and Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Warrender were suspended following an alleged incident at a retirement party held in Cardiff in June 2019 for former Gwent Police chief constable Julian Williams.

Mr Warrender was suspended after an alleged sexual offence against a female officer, with Mr Budden also suspended for alleged misconduct.

The two men, along with another colleague, a chief inspector, are due to face a misconduct hearing next month.

Avon and Somerset Police carried out an independent investigation into the allegations of a criminal offence made against both Mr Budden and Mr Warrender.

Following an investigation, which was directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), a file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration in 2020.

An IOPC spokesman said: “At the conclusion of the investigation, carried out by Avon and Somerset Police under our direction and control, we submitted an investigation report to Gwent Police along with our view that three officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

“The police force agreed and is responsible for making arrangements for the misconduct hearing.

“The three officers all face allegations that they breached professional standards of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, and of challenging and reporting improper behaviour and conduct.

“The allegations relating to their conduct centre on a retirement party for the former Gwent chief constable held in Cardiff city centre on the evening of June 28 2019.

“In March 2021 the Crown Prosecution Service, following a referral of a full file of evidence for consideration in respect of Mr Budden and Mr Warrender, decided there was insufficient evidence to bring any criminal charges.”