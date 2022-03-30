ASHLEY Cain and Safiyya Vorajee have announced their split just weeks ahead of the first anniversary of the death of their daughter Azaylia.
The news was announced on Instagram today although the couple actually split months ago keeping the news quiet to come to terms with the split.
Ashley Cain issues statement over split from Safiyya Vorajee
Posting on Instagram, Ashely said: “After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Ashley and I decided to separate a few months ago. This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately.
“The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together every day, and that we will love, care and support each other forever.
“We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter, and our passionate commitment to her foundation.”
The couple first started dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter into the world in August 2020.
Azaylia was diagnosed with a ‘rare and aggressive’ form of lukaemia, and passed away at just eight months old.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.