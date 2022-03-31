A POP-UP shop and tasting room featuring craft spirits is set to open in Chepstow town centre after being given the green light by Monmouthshire council.

Silver Circle Distillery, based in Catbrook near Tintern, has been granted planning approval to open a temporary shop in the town to sell its products, offer an experience space and provide workshops.

The shop in Moor Street is planned to open on Saturday, April 30.

Planning permission has been granted for a temporary period of six months by Monmouthshire County Council.

The plans involve changing the use of a photographic studio to provide a mixed-use space with a shop, experience space and bar.

No changes will be made to the outside of the building.

The shop will sell the distillery’s products which include gin, vodka, bottled cocktails, syrups and canned drinks, as well as products made by other producers.

Books relating to cocktail culture and spirits production, cocktail making equipment and distillery merchandise will also be sold.

The ‘experience space’ will include “make your own gin” classes and hosted tasting experiences such as guided spirit tastings.

An exhibition about the culture and history of different spirits is also planned, and the distillery also plans to host talks and workshops.

The bar will be used to serve events, with normal opening hours from 10am until 6pm, unless there is a scheduled event when it may open until 11pm.

No objections were lodged in response to the plans, which were supported by Chepstow town councillors.

Monmouthshire council’s environmental health officer said that a noise impact assessment would be required to support a long-term use.

A council planning report said residents in flats nearby could be impacted due to opening hours extending to 11pm, but no impact assessment was deemed necessary due to the proposed use being short-term.

At least two jobs would be created under the plans, with the potential for more staff during busier periods.

A supporting statement to the plans said: “The experience side of the business would give tourists something to do, and attract additional visitors from outside of the local area.

“Our main distillery site in Catbrook is already attracting tourists from all over the country.

“The Chepstow site would allow for more people to have easy access to the same experiences, in a town centre environment where they will also visit other businesses on the same trip.”

A decision notice granting planning permission was issued on Friday, March 25.