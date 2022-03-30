THREE senior Gwent Police officers are to face a misconduct hearing after reports of sexual misconduct.

However, the media will not be allowed to attend.

The three police officers are to face the misconduct hearing following accusations of a sexual offence at a retirement party - the hearing will be held in private.

Acting Assistant Chief Constable Marc Budden and Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Warrender were suspended following an alleged incident at a retirement party held in Cardiff in June 2019 for former Gwent Police chief constable Julian Williams.

Chief Inspector Paul Staniforth also faces charges.

Mr Warrender was suspended after an alleged sexual offence against a female officer, with Mr Budden also suspended for alleged misconduct.

The allegations are as follows:

Inappropriate conversation with a more junior member of police staff at a police social event (all three officers); Failing to challenge and report the improper behaviour of the others who were engaging in the conversation set out above (all three officers); Inappropriate touching (Chief Superintendent Warrender only); Failing to challenge or report the conduct of Chief Superintendent Warrender as set out at point three (Chief Superintendent Budden); Failing to disclose relevant evidence and or a conflict of interest in relation to point three (Marc Budden only); Attempting to improperly influence the misconduct and criminal investigation into point three (Marc Budden only); Inappropriately disclosing information in relation to the misconduct and criminal investigation into point three above to the victim (Marc Budden only); Providing various dishonest accounts about his conduct (Marc Budden only); Engaging in inappropriate behaviour whilst on duty (Marc Budden only);

The three are to appear at the hearing on April 7.

Each faces an allegation of gross misconduct - and each denies the allegation in its entirety.

Gwent Police have said that "the AA (appropriate authority) and the officers have “jointly” applied for the misconduct hearing to be held in private."

This is despite the police acknowledging the increased interest in police practice regarding such allegations - particularly in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.

"It is common ground that this case is one that has attracted media interest," Gwent Police said.

"It has been reported in the press that the officers were under investigation and that Mr Budden and Mr Warrender had been suspended.

"The media interest is in large part due to the fact that the allegations of misconduct include one of sexual assault and the fact that the allegations involved officers of senior rank.

"More recent events involving the police service, including the tragic murder of Sarah Everard, have only served to potentially increase the media interest in the case."

The decision has been criticised by two Senedd members, who said it was important for the public to have confidence in the police, in the light of the murder of Sarah Everard and problems with misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment within the Metropolitan Police.

Gwent Police acknowledged that the notice published inviting written representations from the media was "limited regarding the information provided as to the grounds on which departure from the open justice principle is sought".

However, they branded it "necessary".

"This is a case where it is right and appropriate to depart from the “default position” that police misconduct hearings should be held in public," they said.

"Doing so in this case outweighs the public interest in the hearing being held in public."

They also hit back at claims from Reach PLC - publishers of Wales Online - that the media would be "well placed to properly tailor its reporting to ensure that they do not report any details which might directly or through jigsaw identification lead to the victim being identified”.

The police said this "failed to recognise that attendees at a misconduct hearing held in public are not only representatives of the media".

They said that a public hearing may be attended by any member of the public.

“Ordinary” members of the public and, possibly, what may be (probably inaccurately) described as “fringe” members of the media, such as bloggers" were, they said, less likely to be aware of anonymity regulations surrounding the victims of sexual offences.

The hearing is to take place on April 7.