THE Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The singer leaves behind two children, two-year-old Aurelia, and Bodhi, one, and his wife Kelsey.

He was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 and given just 18 months to live.

Tributes paid to Tom Parker following death aged 33

The Wanted, Capital FM, Martin Kemp and actor Stuart Antony are amongst those paying tribute to Tom Parker.

Along with a heart emoji, the radio station Capital FM has paid tribute to the singer in a tweet, writing: “The Wanted's Tom Parker has tragically passed away at the age of 33, his wife Kelsey has announced.

"We are sending all our love to Tom's friends, family and of course the band during this difficult time.”

In an Instagram post, The Wanted, Tom Parker's bandmates, posted a message which reads: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.

"Tom Parker 1988-2022"

Martin Kemp took to Twitter to write: "Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten"

Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) March 30, 2022

With a hands together emoji, Damien O'Brien tweeted: "Heartbreaking to hear the news of @TomParker, Tom and all the boys from @thewanted was always good to me and gave me their time when ever I met them.

"Thoughts and prayers are with Toms family and friends. RIP Bro"

In the comment section of Kelsey's Instagram post, messages of support were left by her followers.

With a heart emoji, singer Harlee commented: "Sending you lots of love Kelsey, thoughts are with you and your family"