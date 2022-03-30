UPDATE - The road has now reopened
A ROAD near Pontllanfraith has been closed following a crash.
The B4521 is closed between Switchgear Roundabout on the A472 and Alexandra Road in Wyllie.
COngestion is backing up to Ystrad Mynach.
Gwent Police have said that the incident has occurred on the southbound side of the road. Northbound remains clear.
"Please avoid the area," they said.
"Thank you for your understanding."
