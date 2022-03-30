The Wanted star Tom Parker has died, aged 33, following a brain cancer diagnosis.

The singer leaves behind two children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, as well as his wife Kelsey.

Parker was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 and was given just 18 months to live.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey has issued a statement following his death, speaking to The Sun, she said on Thursday: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken.

"Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end."

The Wanted, Capital FM, Martin Kemp and actor Stuart Antony are amongst the first to pay tribute to Tom Parker.

See Tom Parker’s heartbreaking cancer story

The Wanted star spoke to This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in October 2021 about living with brain cancer.

Parker appeared on the daytime programme on the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis.

Alongside his wife, he appeared on the show to talk about his Stand Up To Cancer documentary: ‘Tom Parker: Inside My Head’.

The documentary brought cameras into his home as a means of showcasing the realities of his condition.

You can watch the Channel 4 documentary now on the All 4 website.