HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the past week:
- Neil Foley and Co Solicitors, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Theresa Frances Stephes (otherwise known as Theresa Francesca Stepehens) (deceased), formerly of 8 Copper Beech Close, Caerleon, who died on October 13, 2021.
- Granville-West, Chivers and Morgan Solicitors, Caerphilly, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Roland Phillip Titt (otherwise known as Philip Titt or Phillip Roland Titt) (deceased), formerly of 15 Gelli Unig Place, Pontywaun, Crosskeys, who died on February 1, 2021.
- Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, Pontypool, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Sheila Rees (deceased), formerly of 62 Homeleigh Estate, Newbridge, who died on Febraury 6, 2022.
- Claire Williamson c/o JC Lawyers, Ripley, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Tholga Morgan (deceased), formerly of 30 Lansdowne Road, Newport, who died on January 10, 2022.
- Petersons Solicitors, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Mohinder Singh, formerly of 108 Chepstow Road, Newport, who died on November 22, 2021.
- Explore Transport Limited, trading as Explore Transport Limited of Explore Industrial Park, Explore Way, Steetly, Worksop, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep four goods vehicles and four trailers at Cemex, Alexandra Docks, Newport.
- Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in relation to listed buildings or conservation areas:
Change of use from office B1 to community arts space (sui generis) at 22 Cambrian Road.
Listed building consent for demolition of utility room and awning, construction of single storey rear extension, replacement of steps, retaining wall, kitchen door, windows and window linters and dormer window cladding at 23 High Street, Caerleon.
- Meanwhile Creative has made a pre-application consultation notice in regards to a proposed development at 137-140 Commercial Street, Newport. It is intending to apply for planning permission for the conversion, extension and partial change of use of the existing commercial buildings to create 13 flats, (three two bedroom and ten one bedroom flats) along with associated refuse, recycling and cycle storage facilities. A copy of the application forms, plans and other supporting documents can be viewed online at www.franksandtomsarchitects.com.
