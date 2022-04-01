A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JACOB JAMES LODER, 21, of Sherbourne Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the Full Moon roundabout, Cross Keys, on March 6.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JADE CLAIRE ELLIOT, 30, of Bishpool View, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on January 29.

She was ordered to pay £931 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TIA MORGAN, 18, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on February 20.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL BLANCHARD, 22, of St George’s Court, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pentwyn, Ebbw Vale, on September 5, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON LEE CHIDDY, 30, of Lower Salisbury Street, Tredegar, was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after he admitted breaching a restraining order and breaching a suspended prison sentence for harassment.

GARETH BODMAN, 34, of Belle Vue Road, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £514 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt on the A466, St Lawrence Road, Chepstow, on October 28, 2020.

JOSHUA MARK POYZER, 29, of Blackwater Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL BEVAN, 49, of Tan Y Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4047 in Ebbw Vale on September 6, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN PAUL HOLLAND, 35, of Somerton Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on September 6, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENIAMIN EMANUEL COVACIU, 28, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.