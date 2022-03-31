THERE were "wintry" showers in some parts of Gwent overnight.
People in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar were among those waking up to a dusting of the white stuff today.
Some snow could still be seen on traffic cameras along the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road.
Further north, in the Brecon Beacons, you could be forgiven for thinking we were about to enter January, not April.
Highways agency Traffic Wales has urged drivers to "take extra care" in areas where there is snow this morning.
The latest forecast for Blaenau Gwent, after those "wintry" showers and a "frosty start", is for "some decent sunny spells".
But temperatures tonight could drop as low as -4C when things "turn frosty" again.
😍 #A470 #Brecon #WildWales pic.twitter.com/GVYCBnxGJ3— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) March 31, 2022
Did you wake up to snow in Gwent this morning? Share your photos with us by sending us a direct message on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.