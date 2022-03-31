THERE were "wintry" showers in some parts of Gwent overnight.

People in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar were among those waking up to a dusting of the white stuff today.

Some snow could still be seen on traffic cameras along the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road.

Further north, in the Brecon Beacons, you could be forgiven for thinking we were about to enter January, not April.

Highways agency Traffic Wales has urged drivers to "take extra care" in areas where there is snow this morning.

South Wales Argus: Snow on the ground in Ebbw Vale this morning. Picture: Traffic WalesSnow on the ground in Ebbw Vale this morning. Picture: Traffic Wales

The latest forecast for Blaenau Gwent, after those "wintry" showers and a "frosty start", is for "some decent sunny spells".

But temperatures tonight could drop as low as -4C when things "turn frosty" again.

