The best walks in Wales have been revealed by Which?, with seven Welsh walks making it in to the top 50 in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, with the beautiful scenery Wales has to boast of, it is the perfect place for a walk, whether you are after a leisurely countryside stroll or a full-on hike.

But what is the best walk the country has to offer?

Which? released a survey to find out, ranking each walk on its scenery, accessibility, wildlife, facilities, places of interest and more.

Rhossili Headland retained its record as the best walk in Wales with an overall score of 86 per cent.

The undemanding 3.5-mile trail in the Gower received top marks for scenery and five other four-star scores in the Which? survey, making it an excellent all-rounder.

Walkers pass a former Iron Age fort and can see the remains of a shipwreck poking out of the sparkling sea at low tide.

Rhossili also took the seventh spot in the UK list, five spots ahead of the second best walk in Wales, Solva to St Davids in Pembrokeshire.

Pen Y Fan features among the best walks in Wales and the UK (National Trust)

The 4.5-mile walk scored five stars for its wildlife and, unsurprisingly, its scenery, as it received a 85 per cent overall score.

Best walks in Wales

These are the Welsh walks listed in the top 50 in the UK, along with their overall position and score.

7. Rhossili Headland, Gower – 86 per cent

12. Solva to St Davids, Pembrokeshire – 85 per cent

14. Beddgelert and Aberglaslyn walk, Gwynedd – 84 per cent

15. Mawddach Trail, Gwynedd – 84 per cent

37. Llangollen Canal Path, Denbighshire – 78 per cent

38. Pen y Fan & Corn Du, Powys – 78 per cent

47. Llanberis Path, Gwynedd – 72 per cent

The best walks in the UK

For those keen to sample the best walks the rest of the UK has to offer, Malham Cove and Gordale Scar, in Yorkshire, achieved a superb 89 per cent walk score in the Which? survey.

Visitors were impressed by the cove’s amphitheatre-shaped cliffs which lead up to a limestone pavement, where a scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was filmed.

Its second striking geological feature, Gordale Scar, is a narrow ravine enclosed by sheer walls 100 metres high.

The 7.5-mile walk scored the full five stars for scenery and places of interest. It was rated four out of five for difficulty - where one is easy and five is suitable for experienced walkers only - meaning it is a route for more regular ramblers.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: “The UK has an amazing variety of walks and with its magical connection, the most popular route in our survey was a worthy winner.

“From breathtaking rolling hills and lake loops to historic hikes, clifftop paths and the shingle beaches below, there is a route for every taste or occasion.”