LOOKFANTASTIC has relaunched its popular Beauty Egg in time for Easter.
The Beauty Egg has had five sell-out years so if you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one this Easter, you’ll need to be quick.
Inside the Beauty Egg, you’ll find beauty products from brands such as Eve Lom, Elemis, REN and ColourWow.
It’s worth at least £217 but it could be yours for just £65 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website.
The blue-marbled egg is collectable and holds both full sized and deluxe sized products including Rodial Soft Focus Glow drops which are worth £50 each.
What is included in the LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Egg?
Here’s a list of everything you’ll find inside the LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Egg.
- Eve Lom Kiss Mix – a hydrating lip mask.
- Rodial Soft Focus Glow Drops 30ml – Used to brighten the skin.
- REN Radiance Eye Cream 15ml – Formulated to visibly reduce the appearance of dark circles after 7 days.
- Medik8 Clarity Peptides 30ml – Makes your skin with a glow and looking smoother.
- Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer 200ml – Makes your hair more hydrated, volumised and glossy.
- OUAI Hair Oil 5ml – Works to combat frizz and seal split ends in your hair, giving a smooth, polished and shiny result.
- Elemis Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter 90g – Purifies clogged pores and helps to get rid of makeup, pollutants and daily debris and gives a dewy look.
Plus, you’ll also get one of the following products in your Beauty Egg: Rituals The Ritual of Jing Body Scrub or Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Foaming Shower Gel.
LOOKFANTASTIC’S Beauty Egg is available to buy now via the website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.