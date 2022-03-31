Holiday brand Haven is offering holidaymakers the chance to take a well-earned break with this exclusive deal.
Haven is offering holidays at just £49 for a four-night stay in one of their many locations across the UK, making it just £3 per person, per night for a family of four.
The breaks are across a number of months including, April, May, June, September and October.
There are 37 parks you can choose from all across England, Scotland and Wales.
If you want to bag the best deals then you may want to book a midweek break which works out at a total of £11.50 per person for a four-night stay.
The £49 stays are exclusive for the Haven's Hideaway holiday homes which allows guests to self-cater and use the home as a base to use whilst exploring the area.
The Hideaway option includes access to the park's on-site restaurants and arcade and for an extra cost, you opt for the Haven Package.
The Haven Package allows you to have access to swimming pools, entertainment, restaurants, and a choice of free and pre-paid activities.
Best Haven Hideaways Deals:
- The Orchards, Essex- £49 starting October 3 to 10
- Presthave, North Wales- £49 starting October 3, 10, 17
- Seashore, Norfolk- £49 starting October 3
- Hopton, Norfolk- £49 starting October 3
- Combe Haven, Sussex- £49 starting on September 26 and October 3
- Golden Sands, Lincolnshire- £54 starting on October 10
- Riviere Sands, Cornwall- £59 starting on October 10 or 17
You can book a Haven holiday by heading to their website.
