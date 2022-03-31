Inspired by Disney, The Royal Mint has launched a new 50p coin in the beloved Winnie the Pooh and Friends collection.

The new Eeyore 50p coin is available now and will be joined by Kanga and Roo and a final gathering of Pooh and his closest friends from Hundred Acre Wood represented on a 50p, concluding the popular nine-coin collection.

In collaboration with Disney, the childhood character coin designs have been inspired by the original illustrations of E. H. Shepard from A. A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh stories that were published in 1926.

The classic watercolour effect of the original 1926 manuscript has been remastered with colour printing across the special-edition silver and BU coins.

(The Royal Mint)

The new characters follow the existing Winnie the Pooh, Owl, Tigger, Christopher Robin and Piglet, who have each been miniaturised on a 50p since the Winnie the Pooh and Friends coins first launched in 2020.

The timeless characters have been designed by The Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne who has brought them to life in miniature on gold, silver and colour editions.

Adding an original twist, Thorne’s signature bee motif continues to feature alongside the classic design across the 2022 coins, as well as the entire Winnie the Pooh and Friends range.

The latest Eeyore design is available individually from today at The Royal Mint website.

Collectors can also sign up to purchase the three 2022 Winnie the Pooh and Friends coins or the nine-coin collection.

Clare Maclennan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said: “The Winnie the Pooh and Friends collection, inspired by Disney, has proved popular with coin collectors of all ages, and continues to appeal to new and younger collectors wanting to celebrate their favourite characters with a collectable 50p.

"In the latest instalment of the timeless Winnie the Pooh range, we are delighted to reveal that Eeyore will be joining the fun in 2022.

(The Royal Mint)

“Inspired by the original illustrations from the classic A. A. Milne Winnie-the-Pooh publication, the new Eeyore design showcases the creativity, craftsmanship and innovation of The Royal Mint’s design team – with the added charm of the special-colour-edition coins, which capture the original watercolour illustrations of E. H. Shepard, in a fitting tribute to the much-loved adventures.”

The Royal Mint’s designer Dan Thorne said: “Using inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard has been a fantastic experience but one that has also tested me as a designer.

"With each design, so much care and attention has been given to remastering the iconic decorations for the canvas of a coin while staying true to the texts people know and love.

“I also wanted to add something extra special for collectors, with the bee motif. Inspired by the original decorations the buzzy bee from the storybooks features on each of the nine coins in the collection. I hope collectors can appreciate the beauty in each design in the range and enjoy the special colour editions.”

Shop the Winnie the Pool and Friends collection on The Royal Mint website here.