A MAN has been sentenced after he fled the scene of a crash and tried to cover his tracks.

On December 5, 2020, shortly before 4.10am, South Wales Police were called by the ambulance service, as a doctor had found a 16-year-old boy alone on the roadside of Port Road East, Barry, with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

The driver of the car, 54-year-old Colin Williams from Barry, failed to stop at the scene and instead left the teenager, drove home to check his car over, then drove back to the scene of the incident.

Colin Williams has been jailed (Picture: South Wales Police)

Williams did not report his involvement – he returned home and checked his car in at a repair centre to fix the damage.

Detectives found plastic remnants of the Volkswagen car that Williams was driving at the scene of the crash – they used these to identify the exact make, model, and approximate year of the car.

Combined with extensive CCTV enquiries, Williams’ car was identified as the vehicle involved and officers located it in the repair centre.

A piece of the vehicle fitting into Williams' car (Picture: South Wales Police)

He was arrested on December 9, 2020.

Detective Sergeant Lee Christer said: “Colin Williams left a 16-year-old boy on the road with life threatening injuries in the early hours of the morning.

“It is purely luck that a doctor was passing by and was able to offer the care and assistance that he needed at that time.

“Williams has been sentenced today – not for being involved in a collision – but for going to great lengths to evade being linked with it.

“I hope others can learn from this and make the right decision in a situation such as this.

“I’d like to give recognition to all those involved in investigating this incident, who managed to bring Williams to justice with little more than pieces of plastic left on the road.

“It is through this dedication that today’s sentence has been achieved.”

The damaged car involved in the crash was located by police (Picture: South Wales Police)

Williams appeared in Cardiff Crown Court and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

This was due to: