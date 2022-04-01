The best seaside town in Wales has been revealed.

Aberaeron, in Ceredigion, took the top spot in Wales in a Which? survey of the UK’s best seaside destinations.

The town scored 82% in the customer score category, making it the top rated of 11 Welsh seaside towns included in the top 100 in the UK.

St Davids, in Pembrokeshire, was the second Welsh location on the list, with a customer score of 80%.

These were the other Welsh locations to make the list:

Conwy

Tenby

Llandudno

Swansea

Saundersfoot

Aberystwyth

Porthcawl

Porthmadog

Colwyn Bay

The list was compiled by reviews from more than 4,000 visitors who gave feedback on their recent trips to seaside towns, villages and resorts.

Tenby also made the list (FBM)

Destinations were rated on their beaches, attractions, value for money, peace and quiet, and scenery.

Top of the pile, however, was Bamburgh in Northumberland. It won visitors over with its stunning scenery, beach and peaceful surroundings.

The Which? summary of the top rated destination said: “The former 2019 winner is back on top thanks to its five-star beach.

“This glorious stretch of golden sand runs for three miles, backed by a vast, tussock dune system and dominated by the epic Bamburgh castle.

“The beach is big enough that it’s rarely crowded, which may suit those looking to socially distance this summer.

“The bracing wind off the North Sea also helps to keep mass tourism at bay and the beach pristine and free of litter.

“This is the British seaside at its low-key best: nothing to do here except walk, run, let the dog off the lead, or sit behind a windbreak with a Thermos and watch the waves roll in.”

You can see the full list here.