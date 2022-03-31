POLICE have arrested a man following a suspected arson incident at a Newport mosque.

Gwent Police and the fire service were called to reports of a fire at the mosque, in George Street, on Monday afternoon.

Officers have now launched an arson investigation into the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime.

They have also arrested a 43-year-old man from Newport on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He is currently in police custody.

Worshippers at the mosque were able to put out the fire, and no injuries were reported. But the incident has caused "shock" and "upset" to the mosque community, the police said.

"We’ve launched an arson investigation following a deliberate fire at a mosque on George Street, Newport," Gwent Police chief superintendent Tom Harding said today (Thursday).

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly extinguished by local worshippers.

“Following reports, our officers swiftly attended to reassure members of the local community and begin our investigation.

“The fire caused damage to the mosque, shocking and upsetting all those involved."

He added: “At this time, we’re treating this as a hate crime. It’s never acceptable to target anyone because of who they are and what they believe. We will take action against those who commit this type of crime, putting the victim at the heart of everything that we do.

“Our specialist hate crime officers will be assisting this investigation and we’re appealing for anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.

“As our investigation continues, local residents will see additional officers on patrol, and we encourage you to speak directly to them if you have any concern.”

If you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, contact Gwent Police on social media @GwentPolice or call 101, quoting log reference 2200102416.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.