A DANGEROUS driver was Tasered by a police officer after he led him on a high-speed chase through the streets of Newport.

Michael Martin, 37, was shot with a stun gun as he continued to try and escape the clutches of the law.

The defendant had nearly crashed into cars along narrow residential streets in the city and had ran red lights, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Paul Hewitt, prosecuting, said: “The police officer was on Baldwin Street at about 2am on December 8 last year investigating another matter when he saw a Mercedes vehicle being reversed and driven off but the boot of the car was open.

“The officer found this suspicious and the car drove off at speed and he followed it through the streets of Newport, residential narrow streets with parked cars on both sides.

“He caught up with the Mercedes at the junction of Alexandra Road, it swerving dangerously from side to side narrowly avoiding parked cars.”

The officer was driving an unmarked car but had illuminated his flashing blue lights and signalled for Martin to stop.

The defendant ignored him did a U-turn at one point and narrowly avoided crashing into the police car.

Martin drove through a red light near the Transporter Bridge and then sped at 65mph in a 40mph zone before he was trapped in a dead end.

“The defendant decamped from his vehicle and tried to jump over a wall,” Mr Hewitt said.

“The officer grabbed him and the defendant, face-to-face with the officer, then pushed him backwards.

“That triggered the officer to unholster his Taser and he shouted at the defendant to stop but he failed to adhere to his commands.

“The officer fired his Taser and the defendant fell to the floor and he gave clear instructions for him to put his hands up.

“The defendant ignored that, he got up and the officer was again forced to re-energise the Taser before other officers arrived at the scene and he was arrested.”

Martin, of Jeddo Street, Newport, admitted dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer and driving while disqualified.

He has previous 22 convictions for 69 offences and was jailed for 14 months in February 2020 for dangerous driving.

Giles Hayes, mitigating, said: “On the night in question, the defendant had an argument with his partner.

“He had taken drugs, he wasn’t thinking straight. He panicked and left the home.”

Judge Richard Williams told Martin: “You drove for a considerable distance at high speeds in adverse weather conditions along narrow residential roads in flagrant disregard for the rules of the road.

“And the reason that you did this was to avoid your lawful arrest.

“This was therefore a deliberate and persistent offence of dangerous driving.”

The defendant was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for five years after his release from prison.