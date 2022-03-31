CORONAVIRUS infection rates in Blaenau Gwent continue to be the highest in Wales.
Nearly 300 new Covid cases have been reported across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area today, among 1,345 nationwide.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales also show a further 18 coronavirus-related deaths - none of which were in Gwent.
Blaenau Gwent's infection rate (710 cases per 100,000 people) is significantly higher than the Welsh average (451), and other parts of the Gwent region are more in line with the national rate.
Torfaen has 492 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Newport (480), Monmouthshire (476) and Caerphilly county borough (446).
This week, Wales scrapped most of its remaining Covid rules, including the legal requirements to self-isolate and to wear masks in shops and on public transport.
The Welsh Government continues to "strongly advise" people to follow these procedures, however.
Here are where the latest cases have been reported:
- Blaenau Gwent: 54
- Caerphilly: 73
- Monmouthshire: 45
- Newport: 59
- Torfaen: 63
- Anglesey: 27
- Conwy: 59
- Denbighshire: 33
- Flintshire: 38
- Gwynedd: 66
- Wrexham: 34
- Cardiff: 233
- Vale of Glamorgan: 84
- Bridgend: 47
- Merthyr Tydfil: 32
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 92
- Carmarthenshire: 48
- Ceredigion: 26
- Pembrokeshire: 50
- Powys: 46
- Neath Port Talbot: 56
- Swansea: 69
- Unknown location: 11
- Resident Outside Wales: 34
