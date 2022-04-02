ONE of the cheapest houses for sale in Wales has gone on the market - with a guide price of just £32,000.
Photographs show that the one-bed, mid-terrace cottage, at King Street, Brynmawr, needs a fair bit of work.
However, agents say, once completed the compact property could become a well-connected home close to the A465 Heads of the Valley road
Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions who are selling the property, said: "This endearing one bedroom cottage style property, at 245 King Street, Brymawr, offers much potential.
"The property does require full renovation but offers scope for extending (subject to the relevant planning consents). It would make an ideal investment for those looking to renovate and resell, or even those looking for Buy to Let."
There is a lounge, dining room kitchen and shower room on the ground floor and a single bedroom and small interconnected annexe above.
The rear garden is a good size and there is scope for off road parking at the front.
The auction starts from 12pm on Tuesday, April 12 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 14.
