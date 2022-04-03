A PAIR of petrolheads from Newport are preparing to become real life Wacky Racers for this summer's Monte Carlo or Bust Rally - and are encouraging like-minded thrill seekers to join them.

Chris Begley and John Smalling will be burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for more than 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy in a Top Gear-style challenge.

The world-famous rally challenges car enthusiasts to source a banger for less than £500 and take part in a variety of challenges along the way, competing for points and prizes.

Teams are encouraged to raise money for a local charity and can share their progress with supporters back home via live GPS tracking.

Inspired by the classic Paramount film of the same name, the three-day crusade will see more than 100 of the finest British bangers celebrate the end of coronavirus travel restrictions by visiting some of Europe's most exciting locations and experience spectacular roads.

Participants in the the last event in 2019 event raised more than £150,000 for UK charities.

Mr Begley said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn't miss a beat.

"We're back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Newport to join us on another amazing adventure.

"This is a brilliant opportunity to experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of worst cars from the UK."

The Monte Carlo or Bust Rally takes place in June 2022 and more information can be found at bustrallies.com