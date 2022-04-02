Are you looking for a new challenge? Love meeting new people? Tired of office work and want to get out on the open road?

Have you ever thought about being a bus driver?

If you have a passion for driving and are always looking to deliver exceptional service with a ready smile, then Stagecoach could have just the job for you.

There are multiple roles on offer, with flexible hours to fit around your schedule, great pension benefits, competitive holidays and good rates of pay. Plus, you can get free bus travel in your local area for yourself and a companion!

Worried that being unable to drive a bus could be holding you back? There’s no need to worry! All of the bus drivers are trained to a high standard to ensure that you’ll feel comfortable when you go out on the open road, and a mentor will even be on board with you for your first few days whilst you get to know your routes. All you’ll need to make a start is a full car driving license for at least 12 months, and you’ll soon be up and running.

A great benefit when considering a career as a bus driver is the sense of community that comes with the job; not only will you be sure to see other drivers along your route, you’ll also have the chance to meet lots of new people every day while you’re serving customers and becoming a staple in your neighbourhood.

But there’s more to Stagecoach than just driving. With over 30,000 staff at over 100 locations nationwide, Stagecoach have a variety of roles on offer regardless of whether or not you’re looking to get behind the wheel.

They are often looking for:

Engineers

Body and paintwork technicians

Cleaners

Administrative support staff

Marketing staff

So if you’re looking for a new career that offers you flexibility, compensation and community outside of a typical nine-to-five job stuck behind a desk, then Stagecoach are waiting to hear from you.

Find out more information at their website: www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/careers